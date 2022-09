BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The NFL is suspending Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for the fight Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers defeated the Saints Sunday 20-10.

According to ESPN, Evans will be eligible to return to the team on September 26.

Evans was suspended one game for a similar hit against Saints CB Marshon Lattimore in 2017.