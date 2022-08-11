METAIRIE, La. – Quarterback Jameis Winston was not at practice on day 13 of New Orleans Saints training camp. Winston is letting his right foot sprain rest.

However, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was 6 of 6 passes in the red zone in seven-on-seven drills. Three of the passes were touchdowns to star receiver Michael Thomas.

“The snaps that he’s gotten have been pretty good,” New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas.

“It looks like real football when he’s out there playing, so now it’s more about increasing the volume as we go along.”

“His mentality, his ability to make plays and balls in the air. He’s special,” said New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.

“He can read when he’s going to get in and out of breaks and he’s got to put it around him. He’s so physical with everything that he does.”

“When the ball is in the air, he just finds ways to go up and just make the play. I think that’s the best thing. You can feel him getting more comfortable as the weeks have gone on. He’s really, really good.”

Dalton and Thomas already look like they’re creating chemistry.

As for who will start under center come Saturday against the Texans, that’s to be determined.