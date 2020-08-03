Michael Thomas pursuing another record breaking year

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has continued to improve since entering the NFL in 2016, becoming one of the more elite wide outs in the league.

Last year he broke the single season receptions record (144), along with setting the NFL mark for most receptions (470) and receiving yards (5,512) in the first four seasons of a career.

As he heads into year 5, with the addition of veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders, he said he hopes to break that receptions record again.

“Being a receiver you always want to free up the coverage. You always want to get the defense to have to go man or something to have to just figure it out, or what they’re going to do. Anytime you can add another weapon to the other side, it just makes you more excited for the things that the offense can accomplish as a whole,” said Thomas.

For more on the story, click the video provided.