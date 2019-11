NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after Michael Thomas #13 scored a 3 yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints finally put away a resilient Carolina Panthers squad, with a 33-yard Wil Lutz field goal at the end to pull out a 34-31 win.

The Who Dat are now 9-2 on the season, with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against their rival, the Atlanta Falcons, looming next week.

