BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the saying goes, “The rich get richer” and that is the case for the LSU women’s basketball team. Former Louisville Guard Hailey Van Lith is reportedly transferring to LSU.

Van Lith tweeted out a picture of herself in a Tiger uniform on Thursday morning. The former Louisville star averaged almost 20 points a game along with 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals a game last season.

Van Lith is joining the defending national champions and will now be teammates with Angel Reese. The duo will be leading LSU as they attempt to repeat as champions next season.