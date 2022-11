BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers are up a few spots in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

LSU is now ranked No. 7 after their upset (32-31) against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 5.

In overtime, Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown and then found Tight End Mason Taylor for a risky 2-point conversion.