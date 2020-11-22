Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Local News
State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Election HQ
Washington D.C. Bureau
Business News
Entertainment News
Crime
Health
Military News
Border Report Tour
Weather
Forecast
Weather Headlines
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
NBA
NCAA
Big Race – INDY
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘See ya next year’ Burrow tweets after scary knee injury
Top Stories
Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill’s first start
‘See ya next year:’ Burrow injury derails Bengals season
Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island
Henry’s TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24
Features
Home for the Holidays
I Pledge
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
2020 Home for the Holidays
2020 Pro-Football Challenge
FOX: The Masked Singer: Match the Singer to the Costume
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
LIVE POSTGAME: Saints talk about win vs Falcons
Geaux Black and Gold
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Nov 22, 2020 / 03:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2020 / 04:31 PM CST