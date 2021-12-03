LIVE BLOG: Saints host Cowboys; Taysom Hill starts as QB

Geaux Black and Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. –

Fourth quarter

8:04 Dak Prescott’s pass intercepted by Marshon Lattimore. Cowboys 20-10

Third quarter

8:31 K Brett Maher 42 yard field goal attempt is good. Cowboys 13-10

HALFTIME: Cowboys 13, Saints 7

Second quarter

:04 K Greg Zuerlein 34 yard field goal attempt is good. Cowboys 13-7

9:09 K Greg Zuerlein 55 yard field goal attempt is good. Cowboys 10-7

12:54 Saints QB Taysom Hill goes to wide open Lil Jordan Humphrey for a 24 yard TD. K Brett Maher extra point is good. 7-7

First quarter

:59 Cowboy’s QB Dak Prescott connects with Michael Gallup in the endzone for a 1 yard TD. K Greg Zuerlein extra point is good. Cowboys 7-0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story