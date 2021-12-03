LIVE BLOG: Saints host Cowboys; Taysom Hill starts as QB

NEW ORLEANS, LA. –
Fourth quarter
8:04 Dak Prescott’s pass intercepted by Marshon Lattimore. Cowboys 20-10
Third quarter
8:31 K Brett Maher 42 yard field goal attempt is good. Cowboys 13-10
HALFTIME: Cowboys 13, Saints 7
Second quarter
:04 K Greg Zuerlein 34 yard field goal attempt is good. Cowboys 13-7
9:09 K Greg Zuerlein 55 yard field goal attempt is good. Cowboys 10-7
12:54 Saints QB Taysom Hill goes to wide open Lil Jordan Humphrey for a 24 yard TD. K Brett Maher extra point is good. 7-7
First quarter
:59 Cowboy’s QB Dak Prescott connects with Michael Gallup in the endzone for a 1 yard TD. K Greg Zuerlein extra point is good. Cowboys 7-0