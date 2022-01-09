ATLANTA, GA. – FINAL: Saints 30, Falcons 20

Fourth quarter

10:55 K Brett Maher 27 yard field goal is good. Saints 27-13

Third quarter

2:49 Qadree Ollison for a 19 yard touchdown. K Younghoe Koo extra point is good. Saints 24-13

Second quarter

0:02 Juwan Johnson pass from Trevor Siemian for 5 yard touchdown. Saints 24-6

Trevor Siemian with his 2nd TD of the 1st half – 5 yards to Juwan Johnson! #Saints up 24-6 at half#NOvsATL | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0viiOlGTGY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 9, 2022

1:03 Saints K Brett Maher 37 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 17-6

3:26 Cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepts Matt Ryan. Saints 14-6

ARE YOU KIDDING ME PAULSON ADEBO ????? — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) January 9, 2022

5:47 Trevor Siemian goes to Tre’Quan Smith for a 13 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 14-6

10:31 Falcons K Younghoe Koo 54 yard field goal is good. Saints 7-6

First quarter

3:15 Falcons K Younghoe Koo 48 yard field goal is good. Saints 7-3

8:29 Saints Taysom Hill connects with Adam Trautman for an 18 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 7-0