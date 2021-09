CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on before the game against the at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — After an extended road trip because of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints finally return home to the dome when they host the New York Giants Sunday.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with media Monday about the team’s 28-13 win over the New England Patriots and their upcoming home game.