NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Football Coach Sean Payton spoke about the Saints acquiring Linebacker Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade Monday.

Payton confirmed that the Saints sent a 5th round draft pick and Linebacker Kiko Alonso to the 49ers in exchange for Alexander.

Alexander now undergoes the COVID-19 on-boarding process, and Payton says the goal for Alexander to join the team and begin practicing is next week.