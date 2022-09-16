METAIRIE, La. – Many additions have been made to the New Orleans Saints over the offseason, who have strong ties with Louisiana.

Such as former LSU stars safety Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Jarvis Landy, but how about this?

Son of a New Orleans Saints franchise legend, Pat Swilling, was just signed to the practice squad. Prior to the Saints defensive back Tre Swilling signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in May of 2022.

Tre appeared in 42 games with 40 starts over four seasons at Georgia Tech from 2018 to 2021.

His father Pat also played football at Georgia Tech. Swilling believes this is a full circle moment.

“It’s different when you walk in the hall and every time I see ’56’ and I’m looking, I’m kind of like, ‘I need to get somewhere. I’ve got to do something.’ I want to have goals,” said Swilling.

“That definitely means a little bit more. I haven’t played football here since my days at Brother Martin. It’s a good time for my family. Everyone’s having babies and kids. I have missed so much of that,” said Swilling.

“Sacrificing and trying to get to the next level and having to be here be a part of it. My oldest niece is one-year-old, then we have three coming up. We just had another one two months ago. We have one coming up next month, another one coming up two months after that. It’s perfect timing. It’s totally amazing. I wish I could find better words to describe it,” said Swilling.

Swilling understands he has big shoes to fill, but he says that’s nothing new. He’s been doing that his entire life.