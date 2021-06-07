Life after the NFL: Drew Brees talks retirement with Meghan Payton



NEW ORLEANS — WGNO reporter, Meghan Payton, caught up with recently retired Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, to discuss life after football.

Brees said his days are full, spending time with his family, preparing for his new job at NBC, philanthropic activities, and business opportunities.

“All of our kids and playing like 3 sports right now. So literally, after school it is like, alright this is the practice we are going to. Brittany, you’re taking these (and) I’m taking these, divide and conquer.”

When Brees reflected back on recent years, he talked about the fun the team had. He said he is grateful for the comradery and togetherness they experienced.