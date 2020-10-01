Lattimore, Davenport miss practice Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. – After being limited in practice on Wednesday, New Orleans Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Defensive Lineman Marcus Davenport (elbow) did not practice on Thursday.

Offensive Lineman Andrus Peat (ankle), Tight End Jared Cook (groin) did not practice again today, but Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) did return to practice.

Defensive Lineman David Onyemata (calf), Wide Receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), and Linebacker Chase Hansen (hip) were all limited in practice today.