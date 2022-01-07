METAIRIE, LA. – All the pressure is on the New Orleans saints come Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one of the biggest NFL rivalry games the falcons have nothing to lose since they’re already out of the playoff picture.



As for the Saints a win would help their chances of making it to post season. Sean Payton hasn’t lost to Atlanta twice in the same season in years.

“We always know Matt Ryan’s had one of the quickest releases in the game. It can be frustrating not being able to get to him because you know his timing’s that much faster (than ours). Last time we played him, he was in his bag. You know, coming up, we know we have to get there that much faster. Whatever it takes, being one step faster, that’s what we have to do,” said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

“Our main goal is to just try and win try and keep the mistakes short try and go out there and play perfect that’s hard but we’re trying to do it especially as a defense I feel like we can do that we just have to go out there with less mistakes and go out there and get some more turnovers and will have a way with this game,” said Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander.

The 49ners would have to lose for New Orleans to make it to playoffs.

“We could honestly write a story or have a movie about this year but every team has injuries every team has Covid issues I mean probably not everybody has been relocated because of a hurricane but that just plays a part of it I think it helped the team. When we left that was a big big bonding experience for the whole team,” said Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway.