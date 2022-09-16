METAIRIE, La. – My key to the game is to apply way more pressure on quarterback Tom Brady than the Saints did against Marcus Mariota last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans only pressured Mariota on four drop back passes.. Mainly because the Saints wanted to contain Mariota and not over pursue him.

However, you have to get pressure on Brady with the Saints front four because of how quick Brady’s release is.

The game between New Orleans and Tampa Bay begins at 12 p.m. CTR on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.