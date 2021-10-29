Key defensive lineman back on the active roster for New Orleans

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – After being suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug Policy, defensive tackle David Onyemata returns for the Saints.



He’s one of the best defensive lineman on the team and should make an impact this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We have a physical presence such as a 93 on the field,” said Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.



“Somebody who has created pressure from the middle. Somebody who has allowed quarterbacks to step up and is smart enough to and savvy enough to been able to do what he has accomplished the last couple years.”



“You can get excited. We won’t know until we get to the field how ready we are, but I have a very good feeling about Sunday,” said Jordan.



“We have things we have to accomplish. We have a list of ways we can when we have to go out and execute to our highest abilities because this is a great Tampa Bay team that I think is better than they were last year.”

This is Onyemata’s sixth season with the saints. The tackle has been very successful for New Orleans. He is coming off his best year with a career high 44 tackles and 6.6 sacks.