NEW ORLEANS — Juwan Johnson’s breakout 2022 campaign was rewarded with a 2-year contract extension and now that he has established himself as the top tight end on the roster expectations are even higher for him in 2023.

Last year Johnson was second on the team in receiving yards with 508.

He led the Saints with 7 receiving touchdowns.

“The mentality has definitely been the same, but you have more on your plate and that just means you’ve got to eat more. That means me going out and doing the things that I haven’t done before to get different results. I’m trying to do the best I can to get here early, take care of the little things, because you know the saying, the little things take care of the big things. I’m just trying to do the simple things because I’m the only provider for myself and my wife and provide for our kid too. I’m really excited to keep doing that,” says Saints tight end Juwan Johnson.

The confidence Johnson has built heading into camp comes from his continued progress and the new faces that surround him with the additions of Quarterback Derek Carr as well as tight ends Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham.

“The way how I see it with Jimmy is like, we’re like the Ninja Turtles. He’s like Master Splinter. Like, he’s like the OG of OGs at tight end. We’re all in there, like being a guy, and I think he’s been so helpful for us. Us having an older guy like that and him being so decorated as not only here, but just in the NFL,” says Johnson.

Jimmy Graham is living proof of how much success a tight end can have in Pete Carmichael’s system.

Johnson will look to reciprocate that in year four.