METAIRIE (WGNO) — Tight end Juwan Johnson took to the podium on Thursday to chat with local media about his two-year extension with the New Orleans Saints.

“I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, and I still do,” Johnson told reporters. “No one wanted to take a chance on me, but the Saints did…they’ve invested in me now.”

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound converted receiver played in 37 games with 18 starts since the Saints signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon in 2020.

The agreement was announced Saturday and came days before Johnson was due to become a restricted free agent.

Johnson caught 42 passes for 508 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season. He has 59 career receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns.