NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jimmy Graham returns to the Big Easy after signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints made the announcement about Graham’s return via a tweet on Tuesday.
He played tight end for the Saints from 2010 to 2014. He caught 51 touchdowns.
According to the Saints, Graham is ranked second in receiving touchdowns and sixth in total touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards overall in club record books.
Latest Posts
- Plane crashes through roof of Texas duplex after engine fails: ‘Split-second decision’
- Billionaire Leon Black’s $158M payment to Jeffrey Epstein sparks Senate investigation
- Whitest-ever paint could help keep the world cooler, researchers say
- What’s next for the world’s best-selling sports car?
- Saints sign former LSU offensive lineman