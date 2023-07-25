NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jimmy Graham returns to the Big Easy after signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints made the announcement about Graham’s return via a tweet on Tuesday.

He played tight end for the Saints from 2010 to 2014. He caught 51 touchdowns.

According to the Saints, Graham is ranked second in receiving touchdowns and sixth in total touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards overall in club record books.

