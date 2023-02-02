NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland said he was pleased with the compensation the Saints received in the Sean Payton trade with Denver.
The Saints received first and second round picks in giving up Payton and a third-round pick.
Watch the full Jeff Ireland interview in the WGNO Media Player above.
