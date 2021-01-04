Jared Cook talks Saints offense heading into NFC Wild Card Round

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Tight End Jared Cook spoke with media during a conference call about the team’s 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and their offensive success this season.

Cook finished the regular season finale with 4 catches for 43 yards and 1 touchdown.

On the season, he has 37 receptions for 504 yards and 7 touchdowns.

While those numbers are his lowest receiving total since 2016, Cook says that the Saints offense continues to play on an elite level and is confident they will continue to do so against the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m.