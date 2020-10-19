Jared Cook: Bridgewater’s positivity got the Saints’ offense through uncertain times a year ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints’ Tight End Jared Cook talks about the bye week and the impact that Teddy Bridgewater had on the team in Drew Brees’ absence in 2019.

Last year, Brees missed weeks 3-7 with a thumb injury.

Bridgewater stepped in as the Saints starting quarterback and went a perfect 5-0, and helping the team win its 3rd straight NFC South title.

Cook says that Teddy Bridgewater’s positivity throughout the whole situation allowed the Saints’ offense to stay the course and be effective game in and game out.

Bridgewater threw for just under 1,400 yards in 2019 with 9 touchdown passes and only 2 interceptions.