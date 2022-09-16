METAIRIE, La. – Aside from the first three quarters of Week on against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Jameis Winston was excellent.



In the fourth quarter, he completed 81% of his throws for 213 yards, and had a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Winston was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday’s injury report.



Come Sunday in the Superdome, Winston will face his former team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As well as Devin White, who caused Winston’s season ending injury last year.

Although Winston has many ties to this team, this is just another game for him.

“They are just another team. I got a lot of respect for a lot of those players Some of my old teammates, but it’s a division game. Going against the Bucs and Tom Brady. I don’t get to go against them though,” said New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.



“I get to go against Devin White and Devonte David, but me and him (Devin White) are great. I can’t be mad for somebody for playing football,” said Wintson.



“Our goals have to be to build on a positive last week where we finished strong. This week is about us playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’m here now. I’m healthy and ready to rock. That’s it,” said Winston.

When the 2013 Heisman trophy winner was asked about his relationship with Devin White he responded, “It’s football, and he’s and great football player.”



White however, did reach out to Winston to check on him after the injury, but the Saints have made it clear that Sunday’s focus is on Sunday, and not last year.