ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints looks to make a second quarter pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Football Night In America crew looks through the impact Taysom Hill is having on the Saints, Tua Tagovailoa potentially approaching a rookie wall and more.

–Video via NBC Sports–