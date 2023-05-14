METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints opened rookie minicamp to media at the team’s performance center along Airline Drive in Metairie, La., on Saturday afternoon.

Among those taking part, were all members of the team’s 2023 NFL Draft class, as well as a few dozen undrafted free agents and rookies.

Round 1, Pick 29 – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40 – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71 – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 5, Pick 127 – Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Round 6, Pick 195 – A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Tulane standout, linebacker Nick Anderson, was also on hand and spoke during locker room interviews following practice.