METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Each August, a New Orleans baseball contingent led by the Scheuermann Family goes to Western Pennsylvania to play in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association Championship.

The Boosters have won the last three titles.

Their head coach is former Jesuit baseball coach Joey Latino, who by the way, is returning to the diamond this school year as the pitching coach at Brother Martin.

Coach Latino stopped by WGNO to speak with Sports Director Ed Daniels in the Sports Zone.