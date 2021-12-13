EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WGNO) — The Saints losing streak is over at five games.

Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns and threw for 175 yards, and Alvin Kamara rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown as the Saints beat the New York Jets 30-9 Sunday at the Meadowlands.

The Saints’ defense held the Jets to 256 total yards and only 13 first downs. Linebacker Kwon Alexander had 2 sacks, defensive end Carl Granderson had the other.

Kamara ran 16 yards in the second quarter to give the Saints a 10-3 lead.

Taysom Hill had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs, of 2 and 44 yards.

Brett Maher kicked field goals of 23, 31, and 37 yards for the Saints (6-7).

The Saints play at Tampa Bay next Sunday night.