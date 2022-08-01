METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Following a day off on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints resumed training camp in front of a sold-out crowd at the team’s practice facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, La., on Monday, Aug. 1.

It was the team’s first day in pads.

Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa), who was taken as the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April, caught the attention of many onlookers with physical play in the trenches.

All eyes were also on All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, who participated in practice instead of attending a scheduled court hearing in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old Georgia native faces assault charges after he and three other men allegedly attacked a man of a man outside an elevator at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino’s Drais After Dark club.

Kamara’s court date has now been pushed back two months.

Head coach Dennis Allen addressed the media after practice as seen below: