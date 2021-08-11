Help wanted: Time for the Saints to make a trade

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Patrick Robinson #21 of the New Orleans Saints knocks away a pass in the end zone on fourth down thrown to Tajae Sharpe #19 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Saints need position became even more so this week with the retirement of cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Robinson is exactly what the Saints need. That is a steady, experienced defensive back.

The Saints will no doubt be perusing the waiver wire in the preseason, looking for help. New Orleans scouts will be watching every corner in the league, hoping they might be able to pick up a gem on the waiver wire.

But, at cornerback, those are hard to find.

So, what should Sean Payton do? Well, reluctantly, he may have to mortgage the future to take care of the present. Remember, the Saints are still unclear on the status of Marshon Lattimore, who could possibly be suspended by the NFL for an offseason arrest in Cleveland.

The Saints may have to trade a future draft choice to acquire a veteran corner who can come in and help right away.

Last season, the Saints secondary was quality. New Orleans surrendered the 5th fewest yards in the league through the air, at 217 yards per game.

Atlanta was dead last at 293 yards per game.

A leaky secondary is a very bad thing. Especially for a Saints defense that plays a lot of nickel under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

And, when you are questionable in the back end, no lead is safe.

Sean Payton knows this better than anyone. In 2008, the Saints were 8-8. The next year, the club added Darren Sharper, Jabari Greer, and picked Malcolm Jenkins in the first round.

In an instant, the Saints went from bad to a group that became a turnover machine and won the Super Bowl.

The Saints will have to address cornerback, even if it means mortgaging some of the future.