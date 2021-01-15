Happy Birthday, Drew Brees!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Alvin Kamara #41 (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees is turning 42 today!

Fans, teammates, and local businesses are all gathering to wish our favorite quarterback a very Happy Birthday.

Here are some of the birthday wishes: