NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- As football stadiums are still empty and sports bars are either capacity restricted or closed, NFL fans have had some very creative ways to celebrate their teams. One local makeup artist in New Orleans is helping to make at-home fans, stadium appropriate.

Stephanie Nery is a professional makeup artist and says now is the time to think outside the box on how to be a spirited sports fan as we continue to stay socially distant because of COVID-19.