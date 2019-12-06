Live Now
Gayle Benson, owner of Saints and Pelicans, surprised kids at Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home with trip to Disney World

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com

MONROE, La. — The kids at the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home got a special Christmas gift today when Gayle Benson came to Monroe.

Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, was in town today and surprised 21 kids with an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to our content partners at the News-Star.

A total of 40 kids will get to attend the trip.

