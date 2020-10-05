FULL INTERVIEW: C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks about adjustments made Sunday from depleted Saints’ secondary

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks about the adjustments the Saints short-handed secondary made after falling behind, 14-0 in the first quarter to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Without Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, the secondary would rebound and only surrender 15 more points over the next three quarters, picking off Matt Stafford in a crucial redzone possession.

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Detroit Lions, 35-29.

Gardner-Johnson led the Saints defense with a team-high 6 tackles.