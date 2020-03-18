Four Saints starters entering NFL Free Agency

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Vonn Bell #24 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after recovering a fumble in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)



New Orleans has two starters in the defensive backfield and two offensive starters who are entering free agency. Safety Vonn Bell, guard Andrus Peat, cornerback Eli Apple and veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. are all free to explore offers from other teams. Reserve quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill is a restricted free agent, meaning the Saints have some leverage in retaining him and are expected to do so. QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to seek a starting job elsewhere after going 5-0 as a replacement while Drew Brees was recovering from a hand injury last season.

New Orleans Saints (13-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, G Andrus Peat, WR Ted Ginn Jr., LB A.J. Klein, CB P.J. Williams, RB Dwayne Washington, G Patrick Omameh, LB Stephone Anthony, LB Manti Teo, DE Noah Spence, S D.J. Swearinger, CB Johnson Badmosi, LB Josh Martin.



RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Taysom Hill, OL Cameron Tom, CB Justin Hardee, WR Austin Carr.



NEEDS: While QB Drew Brees agreed to new deal and Saints are expected to keep Taysom Hill, chances of retaining Teddy Bridgewater are slim. New Orleans also must decide whether to keep Andrus Peat at starting left guard or look for another way to shore up offensive line. Vonn Bell coming off best season as he enters free agency. Complicating matters, key starters such as RB Alvin Kamara, RT Ryan Ramczyk and CB Marshon Lattimore are entering contract years, when some players choose to hold out for extensions.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $5 million.

(Story via The Associated Press)