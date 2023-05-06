NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Get ready New Orleans, one Saints fan is headed to the small screen!

Cox employee Stephanie Williams will be displaying herself through new pair of lenses on the Netflix show “Queer Eye” this spring. All episodes of Season 7 will be based in New Orleans.

Known to those around her for her dedication to giving back, Williams gets vulnerable in front of cameras as she discusses her journey as a queer woman. Although her makeover may feature a new ‘do and revamped home, viewers also get to see Williams’ spirit.

Despite hardships throughout her journey, Williams has continuously championed inclusion and acceptance through her actions. She currently serves on the Cox Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Council at her job. During the pandemic, Williams’ work included giving back by providing masks for frontline employees and volunteering with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Because of her efforts, she was named 2020 Saints Fan of the Year, which served as a testimony to her commitment to the community and ultimately led scouts from Queer Eyes to discover her.

A friend of Steph, Tracy Wirtz, describes her as someone who” truly cares about New Orleans and creating an atmosphere of inclusion and acceptance.”

You can watch the entire season of “Queer Eye” on Netflix beginning May 12. Watch the trailer here.

