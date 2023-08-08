METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s been a whirlwind the past few days for former LSU Tiger Jontre Kirklin. The Former Lutcher High standout signed with the Saints, his hometown team, Saturday as a wide receiver immediately following working out with the team.

By Sunday, he was at practice in black and gold. Kirklin said he’s been on an emotional roller coaster.

“I cried the whole first day. When they told me they were signing me, I cried,” Kirklin said. “I kept walking back and forth to the bathroom because I lost my pop four months ago. And it’s just hard because I really wanted to celebrate with him knowing that I was going to be home. You know, it gets emotional just thinking about it.”

Kirklin was signed after wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Tre’Quan Smith both left Saturday’s practice early with groin injuries. Given the opportunity, Kirklin is willing to do whatever it takes to find his way onto the permanent roster using his key strengths.

“My versatility or hard work dedication to the game special teams,” Kirklin said. “I’m to try to learn the whole playbook, whatever they want me to play, I’m just try to be ready for that opportunity. “

When Kirklin was asked about the moment he’ll take the field Sunday for the first time in a Saints uniform for the team’s preseason game against Kansas City, he said he might cry again.