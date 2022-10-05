(WGNO) — We’ve all heard about these two-high safety defenses that have been hurting the big-armed quarterbacks over the last year and a half. The common reaction by NFL and fantasy management alike has been to go with more mobile QBs.

But shorter, more accurate passing quarterbacks have been having a lot of success, too.

Guys like Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) were the highest-scoring QBs this in Week 4.

Another signal-caller to think about is Kenny Pickett, who is now the starter in Pittsburgh. I wouldn’t start him just yet, but with those weapons, he should be rostered.

Speaking of Pittsburgh, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had a lot of reps with Pickett when they were both No. 2s on the depth chart. You can roster him and start him in most lineup situations.

Finally, the Denver Broncos just signed Latavius Murray off the Saints practice squad after he averaged 5.2 yards on 11 carries in New Orleans’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.

He might be worth an add considering the current state of the Broncos backfield.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.