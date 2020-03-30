ESPN to re-broadcast Saints 2006 ‘Rebirth’ game vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 30: A statue of Steve Gleason is seen outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 30, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints fans will get to relive the most memorable regular-season game in team history April 6 when ESPN re-broadcasts the Sept. 25, 2006, game that symbolized the rebirth of the city of New Orleans.

Steve Gleason’s blocked punt vs. Atlanta that Monday night has become a symbol of New Orleans’ determination to succeed against all odds.

Hey @SteveGleason – what ya got going on April 6th? 👀👀👀 https://t.co/Vtv4yfZJJe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 27, 2020

The ‘rebirth’ game is part of the “Monday Night Football Classics” series, in which ESPN will re-broadcast five of the top MNF games from the past 15 years while the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out all live sports.

According to an ESPN statement, “These games reflect efforts by ESPN and the NFL to deliver fans some of their favorite sports moments as a small but welcomed distraction in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time.”

The broadcasts also will support organizations that are helping with the coronavirus pandemic.

