NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A rash of positive Covid tests, a patchwork offensive line, and a rookie quarterback playing in his first NFL game made for a distasteful gumbo Monday night as the Miami Dolphins defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-3.

The Saints playing without both starting offensive tackles, linebacker Demario Davis, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and others, fell to 7-8 on the season.

Rookie Ian Book, a fourth round pick from Notre Dame, was forced to start after both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian missed the game after positive tests for Covid 19.

The Saints had 164 yards of offense, and were 0 for 12 on third down.

Miami’s Nik Needham intercepted Book on the Saints first series and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. That turned out to be the game winning points.

The Saints have gone eight quarters without scoring a touchdown.

In the third quarter, Miami stretched its lead to 17-3 on a one yard pass from Tua Tagavailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins, 8-7, have won seven straight games. They are trying to be the first team in NFL history to start a season 1-7 and make the playoffs.