(WGNO) — The current debate from Saints fans is who should be the quarterback now. Is it Jameis Winston, who has thrown five interceptions the last two games? Or is it the much-traveled Andy Dalton?



You can have that debate all you want.

What I want to know is, who will be the Saints’ quarterack in 2023? My guess is that individual isn’t on the roster. But whoever he is – let’s call him ‘Mr. X” – heis the key to the next chapter of Saints football.



What’s happening right now is the great transition – a hall of fame quarterback departed, his head coach, a year later.



Since Drew Brees retired, the Saints are 10 wins, 10 losses.



In the words of Charles Dickens, “Suffering is stronger than all other teachings.”

The lesson the New Orleans franchise is learning is without a franchise quarterback, the pain is real.



Since Peyton Manning retired in Denver after the 2015 season, the Broncos have started 11 different quarterbacks.



So, you can be stuck for a long time.



If I were the Saints, I would turn over every rock, in the college and pro game to find the quarterback that works for them.



It is clear to me, the answer isn’t on the roster.



And, that makes the Saints something they haven’t been for most of the past 17 seasons – very average.