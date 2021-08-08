Ed-itorial: Which QB – if either – has taken the lead after Week 1 of Saints camp?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints, Tulane, and LSU are in camp and we have lots to talk about. It is 90 something degrees outside.

It is early August. It feels like football.

And at Saints camp, does it feel like there’s been any separation in the team’s quarterback battle?



After one week, I don’t think we have seen it.

Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston have both had their moments. But, to say that one is head and shoulders above the other isn’t probably so.

I always felt that preseason games would decide this horse race.



But, what happens if the race is still neck and neck, which it could quite possibly be?

That is a gut call.



Does Sean Payton go ground and pound with Taysom Hill throwing sparingly and running behind a huge offensive line?



Or does he goes for Jameis – hoping that improved decision-making can, along with loads of arm talent?

It is an interesting call.

And, this you can bet on.

The head coach is thinking about this, morning, noon and night.





