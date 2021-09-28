NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2021 Saints remind me some of the 1990 Saints, accept this year’s version will likely win more games.
Back then, the Saints did not have their starting quarterback Bobby Hebert, who held out for the entire year.
But, they had a solid nucleus. and a great defense.
The Saints won with the greatest linebacking corps in the history of the game, and outstanding veterans around them.
Jim Mora knew what his team could and could not do, and did the former.
Same for Sean Payton. he knows what he has.
And, that’s what he does.
If you are an old school football guy – this is your team.
Ed-itorial: This Saints team is a throwback to a Mora-era squad from the ’90s
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2021 Saints remind me some of the 1990 Saints, accept this year’s version will likely win more games.