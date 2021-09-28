Ed-itorial: This Saints team is a throwback to a Mora-era squad from the ’90s

(NEXSTAR) – A DiGiorno customer's complaint about finding the wrong pies in a box labeled as pepperoni pizza has led to the recall of roughly 27,872 pounds of pizza.

Nestle USA Inc. is recalling the frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pies because they may actually contain a different type of pizza – DiGiorno's "three meat" frozen pizza – which is made with a textured soy protein that is a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).