(WGNO) — For Saints fans, Sunday was a very different kind of game.



For the first time in recent memory, the club was playing a home game that, for the most part, didn’t have playoff implications.

They left happy.

The Saints have now won five, four at home.



But, I found the game unsettling after watching the Saints struggle to beat a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut, for a bad team.



Rookie Desmond Ridder completed 13 passes for 97 yards, yet the game hung in the balance until the end.

Atlanta, without a passing game, was nine of 16 on third down, and rushed for 231 yards.



Unsettling.



So, as I am watching, I am wondering – is coaching the issue, or is this roster just not very good?



It is a question general manager Mickey Loomis has to be pondering, or at least will be at the end of the season.

The Saints have five wins, two against Atlanta, none against a team with a winning record.



My conclusion is this, things could get worse, before they get better.