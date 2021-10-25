Ed-itorial: Saints record could be worse, considering…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Life is good if you are the New Orleans Saints. And, it could be better.



If the Saints had not gifted the giants a win earlier this month, New Orleans would be 4-1.



But, still 3-2 considering all the Saints’ issues is very good.



The club has been hit by injury, suspension, displacement – a litany of things – but as Sean Payton says – if you look for excuses you can find them.

After five weeks, we have seen the saints personality – play excellent defense, protect the ball, making enough plays in the passing game, hand the ball a lot to Alvin Kamara.

That has been enough, and it will likely be enough Monday night in Seattle. the Seahawks are playing without their star quarterback Russell Wilson.



After that, the schedule ramps up – and I for one will be curious to see if the Saints current formula works against Tampa twice, Buffalo, Dallas and Tennessee.



I will also be curious to see if Sean Payton gives Jameis Winston more leeway. Winston has been very solid.



But, can he lead those fourth quarter drives that are so a part of the very good NFL teams?



We are about to find out, maybe not this week – but soon.