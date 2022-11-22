(WGNO) — Dennis Allen wouldn’t go there Sunday, but his decision to start Andy Dalton at quarterback was confirmed by Dalton himself.



The Saints quarterback has now thrown 14 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions.



Jameis Winston is frustrated about not playing and should be. But, the side-by-side numbers, he and Dalton say the redhead is ahead.

However, all of this is a moot point. Next season the Saints have to upgrade at quarterback – and a lot of other spots.



No one should be jumping up and down right now.



Because, Thanksgiving week, the Detroit Lions have a better record than the New Orleans Saints – let that sink in.