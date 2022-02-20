NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen has already made one big decision, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will stay in the same role.



But, the biggest decision is yet to come.



The quarterback!

Will the saints re-sign Jameis Winston? Will they sign a veteran and then draft a rookie and groom that player? Or will the Saints be bold and trade for a potential franchise quarterback?



The Rams did and now they have the championship to show for it.



If only it were that easy.

There’s certainly no guarantee that the Packers would deal Aaron Rodgers, or the Seahawks would trade Russell Wilson.



The Stafford deal worked because the lions were starting over, again, and Stafford was ready to move on.



If the Saints get the right guy, they are ready to win now.



If not, we could have more of what we saw in 2021 – that is a good roster, missing excellence at the most important spot on the field.