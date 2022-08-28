The Saints 2022 preseason is now in the books. And, it is time to move on to the first season since 2012 without Sean Payton as the club’s head coach.



It will be interesting. Hopefully far better than 2012, when the Saints limped home with seven wins, in the wake of “Bountygate.”



There hasn’t been much discussion of Payton this summer. Perhaps because the club promoted his most respected aide, defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, to Payton’s old job.



This summer, we have heard from many how different the building is with Payton not around.



He had a way of keeping everyone on edge. That was his management style – and you know what? It worked.



Payton, like him or not, was a winner. Last year, in the wake of all kinds of issues, Payton crafted a winning season.



He could be quite difficult, but he was also very good at his job.



It will be curious to see how much the Saints miss him.

