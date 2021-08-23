Ed-itorial: Despite an offseason of blows, the Saints defense could still pack a punch

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last season, lost in all of the chatter about Drew Brees’ final season was this – the Saints defense was very good. The Saints played outstanding defense.



From Nov. 8, when New Orleans allowed three points at Tampa Bay, the Saints had four games where they held opposition to single digits.



On defense, the Saints were plenty good enough.

But, then came the offseason. Marshon Lattimore was arrested, Trey Hendrickson, the team’s best pass rusher a year ago, signed with Cincinnati, when the Saints simply couldn’t afford him.



The Saints couldn’t afford cornerback Janoris Jenkins, or defensive tackle Sheldon Rrankins.



Then, David Onyemata announced his six game suspension, on social media.



So, you would expect the Saints to take a precipitous drop.

However, it looks like the Saints have drafted well. Paulson Adebo, rookie cornerback looks like a keepe



And two linebackers with limited experience, Kaden Ellis and Zack Baun had giant games against the Ravens.



The defensive line looks solid, and somewhat deep.



So, what does it all mean?



Well, I think what it means is that expectations for the Saints defense, were lowered far too much.



They may still be pretty good.