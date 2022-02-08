NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– In Oakland, Dennis Allen didn’t have a chance. The defensive roster he inherited was a disaster.



His starting quarterbacks were Carson Palmer, Terrelle Pryor, and rookie Derek Carr.



The Raiders were set to lose, and they did.



Now, Dennis Allen is the head coach of an organization that is set up to win.

The defense is outstanding. Many of the Saints’ best players are just reaching the prime of their careers.



For the Saints and Dennis Allen, it is a smooth transition, but it is also a fresh start.



It won’t be easy. Replacing Sean Payton is one of the toughest jobs that any coach in the NFL could inherit.



He’s likely replacing a future Hall-of-Famer.

But, at least this time he is in the right organization.



The Raiders are the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Saints?

Well, they may not be the L.A. Dodgers, but they are at the very least the Tampa Bay Rays – a small market club known for its excellence.